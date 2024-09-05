Meghalaya And Assam To Form Joint Committee To Investigate Allegations Against USTM

NET Web Desk

Shillong, Sept 5: Meghalaya and Assam have agreed to form a joint committee to investigate allegations made against the University of Science and Technology, Meghalaya (USTM).

The committee will probe into the allegations, including the university’s role in waterlogging in Guwahati, the design of its gates, and the authenticity of Chancellor Mahbabul Haque’s OBC certificate.

The decision to form the joint committee comes after a recent exchange of statements between the chief ministers of Meghalaya and Assam.

The committee is expected to commence its investigation soon, aiming to resolve the ongoing controversy and address the concerns raised.