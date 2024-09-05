Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Meghalaya Deputy CM Dhar Serves Legal Notice To MPCC President Pala Over Defamation

Shillong, Sept 5: Deputy Chief Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar has served a legal notice to Meghalaya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) president Vincent H Pala, seeking Rs 100 crore in damages and an unconditional apology for alleged criminal and civil defamation.

The legal notice, served on behalf of Dhar by New Delhi-based legal firm Sharan and Associates LLP Advocates and Solicitors, stems from statements made by Pala during a recent press conference. Dhar’s legal team contends that the allegations made by Pala are “false, frivolous, baseless, and mischievous” and appear to be politically motivated.

The notice demands a written retraction and apology from Pala, to be published in all leading newspapers, and a written undertaking that he will not repeat the publication of these or similar allegations. Additionally, the notice demands Rs 100 crore in damages for the defamation of Dhar.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has also dismissed as “baseless” the charges made by opposition leaders against Dhar and the state government regarding illegal drug and coal trade, terming them “ant-national”.

