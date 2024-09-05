Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Meghalaya Government Considers Bailey Bridge As Alternative Route For Heavy Vehicles

Shillong, September 5: The Meghalaya government is exploring the option of building a Bailey bridge as an alternative route for heavy commercial vehicles due to the closure of the Umiam Bridge for heavy vehicles.

Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong announced on Wednesday that the state Public Works Department (PWD) is considering the option and has directed the National Highways Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) to conduct a survey and prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for a new route.

Tynsong has instructed the PWD chief engineer to find a temporary solution for heavy commercial vehicles within 5-6 months, as the construction of the Bailey bridge may take several years to complete.

The Umiam Bridge was closed to heavy vehicles after its renovation, causing significant discontent among truck operators, night super bus drivers, and other stakeholders. The Meghalaya government had approved the resumption of two-way traffic on the Umiam Bridge on July 30, but imposed new weight and size limits for vehicles crossing the bridge.

The Meghalaya Energy Corporation Limited (MeECL) had initiated efforts to address structural concerns regarding the dam last December, including replacing bridge bearings, adjusting expansion joints, and incrementally raising the bridge structure by 5-10 mm to enhance stability.

