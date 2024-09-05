Mizoram Police Seize Rs 1.5 Crore Worth Of Drugs, Arrest Two

NET Web Desk

Aizawl, September 5: In a major drug bust, Mizoram police seized over 2 kg of heroin and 50,500 Methamphetamine tablets worth Rs 1.5 crore in Champhai district, an official statement said.

A police team from Zokhawthar police station intercepted a vehicle on the outskirts of New Hruaikawn village and seized 2.5 kg of heroin worth Rs 76.7 lakh and 5.7 kg (50,500 tablets) of Methamphetamine worth Rs 74.6 lakh from two individuals.

The accused, David Rosangliana (30) and Lawmsangzuala (27), both from Bulfekzawl village, were arrested in connection with the seizure.

Methamphetamine is a highly addictive stimulant that affects the central nervous system, posing significant health risks to users.

A police case was registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act for further legal action and investigation on backward and forward linkages.