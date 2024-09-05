Sikkim Chief Minister Holds Crucial Talks With JICA Delegation On Infrastructure Projects

NET Web Desk

Gangtok, Sept 5: On Thursday, Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang engaged in a significant discussion with a delegation from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) regarding various infrastructure projects in the state.

Led by Sunouchi Tatsuhiko, Senior Director of South Asia Division 1 in Tokyo, the JICA team briefed the Chief Minister on the progress of major infrastructure initiatives, including a Preliminary Project Report (PPR) submitted to the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA), Government of India, for final approval. The report outlines plans to upgrade four roads and a bridge in the state.

The meeting focused on the potential benefits of these projects and explored JICA’s expertise to ensure successful execution. The discussions emphasized the need for environmentally friendly designs that cater to the local population, as stated by the Information & Public Relations department.

The talks between the Chief Minister and the JICA delegation highlight the state’s commitment to developing its infrastructure while prioritizing sustainability and community needs.