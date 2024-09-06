Arunachal Government Signs MoU To Promote Indigenous Ginger Varieties

NET Web Desk

Itanagar, September 6: In a significant move to boost the agricultural sector, the Arunachal Pradesh Agriculture Marketing Board (APAMB) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with RC Roy Associate, a leading ginger exporter from India, to promote and sell indigenous ginger varieties of Arunachal Pradesh.

The MoU, signed in the presence of Agriculture Minister Gabriel D Wangsu, aims to procure 50,00,000 kg of fresh ginger from Arunachal Pradesh with advance payments of up to 30 percent of the value of ginger to farmers, SHGs, and FPOs through APAMB.

Wangsu emphasized the importance of promoting and selling indigenous ginger varieties, citing their superior taste and unique aroma.

Horticulture Secretary Koj Rinya and Agriculture Commissioner Bidol Tayeng highlighted the critical role of agricultural marketing in supporting farmers’ livelihoods and streamlining agricultural marketing.

Tayeng discussed government initiatives, including the Model Agricultural Produce and Livestock Marketing (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2017, designed to integrate multiple agencies and promote agricultural marketing.

Tayeng commended the state government for enacting the Arunachal Pradesh Agriculture Produce and Livestock Marketing (Promotion & Facilitation) Act, 2017.

Agriculture Production Commissioner Vivek Pandey emphasized the need for fair pricing for farmers and assurance of quantity for the exporter, encouraging exporters to engage with farmers and self-help groups.