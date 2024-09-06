Arunachal Police Crack Child Sexual Assault Case, Arrest Suspect

NET Web Desk

Itanagar, September 6: In a coordinated effort across state and district boundaries, the Arunachal Pradesh Police have arrested a suspect in a child sexual assault case that occurred on August 31.

The Itanagar Women Police Station (WPS) registered a case on September 3, after a medical examination confirmed the sexual assault of a 10-year-old girl.

A special investigation team, led by Inspector Nich Rupa, identified the suspect as a labourer from Naharlagun who had fled the area.

The suspect was apprehended in Yomcha, West Siang district, with the assistance of the West Siang Police.

The SP Capital commended the officers involved for their dedication to safeguarding vulnerable individuals, especially children.

The police force reiterated its commitment to protecting children from sexual assault and ensuring that perpetrators are brought to Justice.