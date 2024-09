NET Web Desk

Guwahati, September 6: In a significant operation, Cachar police intercepted a vehicle at Hawaithang, Lailapur, and recovered 10,000 YABA tablets worth ₹3 crore from a person coming from a neighboring state.

The police conducted a thorough search of the vehicle and seized the large consignment of YABA tablets, valued at ₹3 crore, from the individual’s possession.

Further investigation is underway to determine the source and intended destination of the seized drugs.