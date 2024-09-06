Assam: Tanker Carrying Ethanol Catches Fire On NH-31 In Kokrajhar

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, September 6: A tanker carrying ethanol overturned and burst into flames on National Highway 31 in Kokrajhar on Thursday, September 6.

The ethanol-loaded tanker, traveling from West Bengal to Assam, lost control and overturned by the roadside, catching fire at around 9 AM.

Miraculously, the driver, Raj Kumar Singh, survived the fire and was rescued by police. He was admitted to a hospital in critical condition.

Five fire trucks took nearly an hour and a half to extinguish the fire. The tanker, bearing registration number PB-12 CJZ-9902, was headed towards the Numaligarh Refinery.

Police officials said they are investigating the incident, but the initial report suggests that the driver lost control, leading to the incident.

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined, and further investigation is underway.