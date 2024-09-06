Sikkim: Expedition Team Reaches Gurudongmar Lake To Study Glacial Lake Outburst Floods

NET Web Desk

Gangtok, Sept 6: The GLOF Expedition Team arrived at Gurudongmar Lake today, commencing their study on Glacial Lake Outburst Floods (GLOF) in the region. The team participated in traditional prayer ceremonies, led by monks from Lachen monastery and Lachen Dzumsa, to invoke the blessings of Guru Rinpoche.

During their initial assessment, the team examined Khangchung Tsho Lake, situated at 18,000 feet, which is the largest lake in Sikkim, stretching over 3 kilometers in length. The glacier-fed lake, replenished by the Teesta Khangtse Glacier, is rapidly expanding and lies merely 500 meters from the international border.

Tomorrow, the team will conduct a detailed study of Khangchung Tsho Lake and Shako Chho, furthering their research on GLOF in the region.