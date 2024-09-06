Tripura CM Dr Manik Saha Announces Rs 564 Crore Special Package for Flood Relief

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, September 06, 2024: In a significant move aimed at aiding flood-hit regions of Tripura, Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha on Friday announced a relief package worth Rs 564 crore. This special package is designed to help the state recover from the extensive damage caused by recent floods.

Speaking on the third day of the Tripura Legislative Assembly, CM Saha highlighted the severity of the destruction. “Members of this Assembly are aware that the recent floods have severely damaged critical infrastructure, including roads, bridges, power lines, agriculture, and animal resources,” he said, emphasizing the widespread devastation across the state.

Detailing the extent of the damage, Dr. Saha said, “National highways, state roads, rural roads, ponds, and farmlands were submerged under silt and water. The initial estimate of the damage stands at Rs 14,247 crore.” He added that district magistrates, along with department officers, are assessing the damage at the ground level. “Once the final assessment is completed, the state government will submit a memorandum to the Union Home Ministry, seeking additional relief funds,” he informed the House.

Dr. Saha further elaborated on the financial package, which is set to provide immediate relief and support recovery efforts in various sectors. “Given the severity of the floods, the state government has allocated Rs 564 crore from its own funds to initiate the recovery process. While we know it will take months for the state to fully recover, this package is a step in the right direction to aid the flood-affected and keep the development agenda on track,” he remarked.

The breakdown of the package includes substantial allocations for different sectors. “For the Food and Civil Supplies Department, Rs 70 crore has been allocated, which will allow us to distribute an additional 10 kg of rice per ration cardholder for the next two months,” Saha noted. This is expected to benefit 9.8 lakh families.

In support of agriculture, Rs 15 crore has been earmarked to assist farmers with seeds, fertilizers, and other essentials for both Kharif and Rabi crop seasons. The horticulture sector will receive Rs 5 crore to support winter vegetable cultivation and repair damaged farmland, while Rs 10 crore will be allocated for boosting fisheries by providing fishlings to affected farmers.

“The Animal Resources Development Department will receive Rs 5 crore to help protect the health of livestock by providing feed, medicine, and rehabilitation,” said the Chief Minister.

The education sector, too, is a priority, with Rs 12 crore sanctioned for the repair of schools and the provision of books to flood-affected students. The Public Works Department (Drinking Water and Sanitation) will receive ₹50 crore to ensure the supply of drinking water to affected households, schools, and Anganwadi centers.

For urban and rural development, Rs 52 crore has been assigned for the repair of roads, drainage systems, and office buildings. Additionally, Rs 10 crore has been set aside for the health department to procure essential supplies such as bleaching powder, ORS packets, and medicines to prevent waterborne diseases and infections.

The Water Resources Department will utilize Rs 35 crore for the renovation of dams, channels, and other water-related projects, while the Power Department has been allotted Rs 100 crore for the restoration of power lines, transformers, and cables.

Concluding his announcement, Dr. Saha revealed that Rs 200 crore will be spent on rebuilding roads and drainage systems damaged by the floods. “This package is a crucial part of our government’s efforts to not only provide relief but also ensure the long-term recovery and development of our state,” he added.