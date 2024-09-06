Tripura Extends Support to 11 Animal Breeders Under National Livestock Mission: ARD Minister Sudhangshu Das

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, September 06, 2024: Boosting animal husbandry in the state, financial assistance has been provided to 11 self-employed animal breeders through the National Livestock Mission (NLM), announced Sudhangshu Das, Tripura’s Animal Resource Development (ARD) minister during a session in the Legislative Assembly on Friday.

Responding to a written query from MLA Nayan Sarkar, Minister Das revealed that as of March 31, 2024, 11 individuals engaged in various forms of animal rearing have been given project-based assistance under the NLM. “Of these, six beneficiaries are involved in pig farming, three in goat rearing, while two are engaged in duck and poultry farming. The total subsidy amount sanctioned for these projects stands at Rs 2.04 crore,” said Das, underlining the government’s commitment to fostering self-employment through animal husbandry.

Elaborating on the initiative, the Minister explained that the NLM provides a comprehensive framework to support animal rearers across the state. “Beneficiaries are being offered assistance to set up pig, goat, and poultry farms, along with feed, fodder, and silage production units. The objective is to enhance income generation through sustainable livestock farming,” Das explained. He further added that the scheme offers a subsidy covering 50% of the total capital cost required to establish these farms, making it a substantial incentive for aspiring animal rearers.

The Minister also informed the Assembly that there is growing interest in the scheme. “A total of 216 more self-employed beneficiaries have already submitted applications for financial aid under the National Livestock Mission,” Das noted, indicating the increasing popularity of the scheme among rural entrepreneurs.

In response to another query, Minister Das provided details of the assistance extended during the financial years 2021-22 and 2022-23. “A significant number of beneficiaries—11,691 poultry farmers, 37,445 chicken farmers, and 13,855 pig farmers—received support during this period,” he said, emphasizing the broad reach of the department’s efforts in promoting animal husbandry. Additionally, 390 beneficiaries received cows over the last three fiscal years, contributing to the state’s efforts to enhance milk production.

Das also addressed a question from MLAs Sudip Roy Barman and Nayan Sarkar about the state’s initiatives to boost the production of eggs and milk to meet growing local demand. “The government is actively working towards addressing the supply-demand gap for these essential commodities,” Das affirmed, signaling the administration’s proactive approach to improving food security through domestic production.