A Pilgrimage of Pride and Respect: DG RPF Leads Tribute to Police Martyrs at Hot Springs, Ladakh

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, September 07, 2024: A 28-member delegation of Police officers representing various State Police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) led by Manoj Yadava, Director General, Railway Protection Force gathered at Hot Springs Memorial in Ladakh on the morning of September 03, 2024 while N. Prakash Reddy, DIG, Telangana Police was the Deputy Leader of the group. Aparna Natarajan, SP represented Assam Police as a member of the Police delegation which paid respects at the Memorial. In a show of solidarity, Gallant officers and men of ITBP, ITBF and Indian Army who are keeping a hawk like vigil at the LAC amidst highly challenging conditions also joined the Police party in saluting the martyrs.

The Police Delegation had the honor of meeting Sonam Dorjey, an 86-year-old veteran and a living legend and member of patrolling party who bravely stood against Chinese troops during the fateful October 21, 1959, where he was captured. His resilience and courage remain an inspiring chapter of history.

Located in rugged and inhospitable terrain near the Line of Actual Control (LAC) at an altitude of 15,400 feet above sea level, this site stands as a testament to the historic and valiant sacrifice of the ten CRPF personnel who laid down their lives while defending the nation on October 21, 1959. The memorial, situated in a rugged and desolate terrain of Eastern Ladakh, has been a sacred site for the Indian Police Forces, where tributes are paid annually in memory of these brave officers. The ceremony, which began as a gesture of remembrance in 1960, continues to be a highly revered tradition for Police officers across the country, serving and retired.

This year’s pilgrimage marked a significant milestone as Manoj Yadava became the first DG of the Railway Protection Force to lead the delegation. His participation along with a team of Police officers from diverse Forces, reinforces the unity, strength and camaraderie shared among the various Police Forces in India. While dedicating this pilgrimage to the 1011 brave personnel of Railway Protection Force who have laid down their lives in line of duty since the Force’s inception in 1958, DG RPF reiterated the commitment of RPF to the spirit of duty, valor and sacrifice exemplified by the brave hearts of 1959, whose memories will forever be enshrined in the annals of Police history.

Manoj Yadava’s visit and his participation in this solemn event serve as a source of inspiration for all members of the law enforcement community. It is a poignant reminder of the sacrifices made by Police officers in the service of the nation and reinforces the enduring spirit of duty, valor and commitment that defines the Indian Police fraternity.