NET Web Desk

Guwahati, September 7: In a swift operation, Assam Police detected and pushed back five Bangladeshi nationals attempting to cross the Indo-Bangladesh border in the early hours.

The individuals, identified as Md. Sabir Rahman, Md. Sakil, Dilwar Hussain, Md. Ali, and Md. Bhaijit, were spotted and prevented from entering Indian territory at 00:40 hours.