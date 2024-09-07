Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Assam Tightens Aadhaar Card Rules To Prevent Illegal Foreigners

Guwahati, Sept 7: In a bid to prevent illegal foreigners from obtaining Aadhaar cards, the Assam government has made it mandatory for new applicants to submit their NRC application receipt number (ARN), Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Saturday.

Sarma stated that the number of Aadhaar card applications exceeds the state’s population, indicating potential fraudulent activity. To curb this, the government will be strict in issuing Aadhaar cards, making it compulsory for new applicants to provide their ARN.

However, this requirement will not apply to the 9.55 lakh people whose biometrics were locked during the National Register of Citizens (NRC) process. They will still be eligible to receive their Aadhaar cards.

The government has also vowed to intensify efforts to identify and deport illegal foreigners, following recent cases of Bangladeshis being apprehended and handed over to authorities.

