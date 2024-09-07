Mizo National Front Complaint Over Appointment Of MSCW Chairperson

NET Web Desk

Aizawl, September 7: The Mizo National Front (MNF) has lodged a complaint with the state police against the appointment of C Lalchhandami as the chairperson of the Mizoram State Commission for Women (MSCW), alleging it was done against the law.

The MNF claims Lalchhandami has exceeded the age limit of 65 years, as prescribed in the Mizoram State Commission for Women Act 2004, and demands her resignation by September 9.

The Mizo Student Union (MSU) has also alleged that Lalchhandami’s appointment was illegal due to her age, citing records obtained under the Right to Information Act.

Social Welfare Minister Lalrinpuii has defended the government’s decision, stating that Lalchhandami’s birth certificate shows she was born in 1960, making her eligible for the position.

The MNF has warned of stringent action if Lalchhandami does not resign by the deadline, escalating the controversy surrounding her appointment.