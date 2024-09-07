No Compromise on Education and Healthcare in Tripura, Vows CM Dr. Manik Saha

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, September 07, 2024: The state government has made education and healthcare two of its top priorities, with no compromises to be made in either sector, according to Chief Minister Professor Dr. Manik Saha. Speaking at the 75th-anniversary celebrations of Ramakrishna Mahavidyalaya in Kailashahar under Unakoti District on Saturday, the Chief Minister reiterated the government’s commitment to ensuring real progress through concrete action rather than just rhetoric.

“This government does not just pay lip service,” Dr. Saha declared. “One of our main objectives is to implement our promises through work. Because, as they say, action speaks louder than words.”

Highlighting the government’s efforts to bolster the education sector, Dr. Saha announced that all types of fees have been waived for students in Mahavidyalaya (General College). This initiative, he said, has had a profound impact, particularly on female students. “Our Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, gave the clarion call of ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’. We are not limiting it to just slogans. Promoting education for girls is a key goal of our government,” he said.

To further support women, the state government has reserved 33 percent of jobs for them and allotted 50 percent of stalls in various marketplaces. Additionally, ‘pink toilets’ have been installed to ensure better sanitation facilities for women.

“We are taking steps to make sure girls can achieve their full potential. These initiatives are just the beginning,” Dr. Saha added.

The Chief Minister also shared updates on upcoming education projects, including the establishment of Dhammadipa International Buddhist University in Sabroom, which is in its final stages of infrastructure development. “The Bill for the university has already been passed in the Assembly, and it will soon be a reality,” Dr. Saha remarked.

Tripura is set to become an education hub in the Northeast, the Chief Minister asserted, pointing to the presence of institutions like Techno India University and the newly established Aryavart University. Dr. Saha also highlighted the government’s commitment to implementing the National Education Policy (NEP) across all universities in the state, including MBB University and Tripura Central University.

“In the same way we’re striving to make Tripura a medical hub, we are working to develop an education hub here,” said the Chief Minister. He praised the recent achievements in the medical field, particularly with the opening of a dental college in the state—a first for Tripura. “Yesterday, the results of the first batch of BDS students were announced. This is a momentous occasion. They are part of history, and they will be remembered for the rest of their lives.”

He emphasized that these achievements are possible due to the “double engine” government model, which refers to the state and central governments working in tandem.

Dr. Saha also credited Prime Minister Modi for the successful nationwide rollout of the NEP. “It is only due to the efforts of our Prime Minister that the National Education Policy could be implemented. It has been introduced in all educational institutions in our state, and it will greatly benefit the student community,” he said.

One of the flagship programs under the current administration is the ‘Lakshya’ scheme, which aims to assist students aspiring to join prestigious all-India services like IAS and IPS. “Under this scheme, those who clear the UPSC preliminary exam receive financial assistance of Rs 5.2 lakh. So far, nine candidates have benefited from it,” Dr. Saha informed the audience.

Additionally, the government has introduced a special scholarship for students with disabilities. Under this scheme, students pursuing graduate or postgraduate degrees receive Rs 5,000 per month, while those in diploma courses are given Rs 4,000 per month. “This initiative has already helped 23 visually impaired and differently-abled students,” said Dr. Saha.

Social Welfare and Social Education Minister Tinku Roy, MLA Birajit Sinha, along with college faculty and other dignitaries, were present at the event. As part of the celebrations, Ramakrishna Mahavidyalaya also organized a photo exhibition and a blood donation camp, which the Chief Minister visited.

With its ongoing efforts, the government is positioning Tripura as a leader in education and healthcare, setting ambitious targets for the future development of the state.