Sikkim: Naga Observes Rashtriya Poshan Maah With Awareness Programme

NET Web Desk

Gangtok, Sept 7: The Women and Child Development Department organized a programme on ‘Poshan Maah’ today, in line with the observance of Rashtriya Poshan Maah (National Nutrition Month). The event aimed to combat under-nutrition among vulnerable groups, including children under six, pregnant women, and lactating mothers.

The 7th phase of Poshan Maah focuses on key themes such as anaemia prevention, growth monitoring, and effective service delivery. The programme sought to raise awareness about malnutrition, reduce anaemia incidence among children, adolescent girls, and women, and promote the consumption of nutritious foods like millets, coarse cereals, and unpolished rice.

The event saw participation from local women, children, and officials, including Sonam Lhaden Lachungpa, Deputy Director-cum-CDPO ICDS, and other dignitaries. Anganwadi workers also attended the programme, which is part of the government’s efforts to ensure better nutrition and health outcomes for its citizens.