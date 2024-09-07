Tripura: Student Assaulted by Alleged ABVP Members at Rabindranath Tagore College; Police Yet to Register Case

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, September 07, 2024: A shocking incident took place at Tripura’s Rabindranath Tagore College in Bishalgarh under Sepahijala district where a first semester student named Durjoy Chowdhury was physically assaulted allegedly by the members of BJP-affiliated students’ body ABVP. The incident took place on September 05 last when Durjoy was called out of his classroom and locked inside the counseling room for three hours by the alleged ABVP members.

It is reported that Durjoy, who belongs to the minority Muslim community was subjected to severe physical abuse and forced to chant controversial slogans such as “Jai Shri Ram” and “Hindu Dharma Shrestha Dharma, Jai Shriram, Jai Mahadev.” His friend, who attempted to intervene was also beaten and coerced into chanting the same slogans. The attackers further forced Durjoy to post these slogans on his Facebook account.

The college Principal Ruma Saha intervened after three hours to free Durjoy, but the ABVP students refused to release him and continued the assault. The violence took place in the presence of a college professor, who tried but failed to protect Durjoy. It was only at 4 PM that the Bishalgarh police managed to rescue him, sources alleged.

Durjoy has since filed a case against the ABVP students with the Bishalgarh police station on September 06 last. However, no arrests have been made so far as the case is yet to be registered in the police station, police sources added.

When contacted with ABVP Tripura Pradesh, no one was there to comment regarding this incident till filing of this report.

The incident has sparked outrage, with the Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee President Asish Kumar Saha, and MLA Sudip Roy Barman instructed NSUI leader Amir Hossain to visit Durjoy’s house and other student leaders from the Bishalgarh Division NSUI unit. They assured Durjoy of their support and urged him not to be afraid.

Amir Hossain criticized the current BJP government stating, “The present BJP government and the Chief Minister and Education Minister have failed miserably in managing the Education department. After the first semester results were declared, almost 70% of the students failed. The education department delayed the results so much that students had already started their second semester classes. Now, they are preparing for the second semester exams while protesting in front of Tripura University to pass them.”

He further added, “Every college is suffering from a shortage of principals and teachers. The students and teachers of the state are on the move, but we do not see any accountability. Religious extremism and sectarianism are being spread in colleges and universities to cover up the failures of the education minister and the chief minister. Today’s students are being poisoned with religious extremism by the BJP government.”

Quoting Rabindranath Tagore, Amir said, “Whoever is caught by the fascination of religion only kills and dies.” He condemned the actions of the ABVP students, stating that they are spreading bigotry, religious fanaticism, and communalism while the state police, education minister, and chief minister remain inactive. “Currently, students are not safe under BJP rule. They are suffering from insecurity in every school and college in the state,” he concluded.