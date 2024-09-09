Arunachal Pradesh: Rashtriya Raksha University Students Interact With Tawang Officials On Vibrant Village Programme

NET Web Desk

Itanagar, Sept 9: Students from the School of Internal Security and Police Administration at Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU), Gujarat, interacted with Sang Khandu, the In-Charge Deputy Commissioner of Tawang, and other key officials of the Tawang district, regarding activities under the Vibrant Village Programme (VVP). The event took place in the conference hall of the DC office in Tawang and was attended by 27 students from RRU.

EAC-cum-DPO Tawang, Sangey Wangmu Mosobi, provided an overview of the projects being undertaken in the district under VVP through a PowerPoint presentation. Following the presentation, the respective heads of offices addressed the students’ queries.

The students expressed interest in the development of adventure tourism, the government’s efforts to provide basic

amenities such as education and drinking water, and the potential for sustainable tourism in the region through the Vibrant Village Programme.

The In-Charge Deputy Commissioner welcomed the students, encouraging them, as future citizens of the country, to explore various regions and understand the developmental initiatives being carried out by government departments and agencies.

Dy. Commandant of ITBP, Regi PD, who is coordinating the tour from September 9-14, also addressed the students. The tour includes field visits to villages under the Vibrant Village Programme, with a planned visit to the Vibrant Villages in the Jemeithang circle starting on September 11.