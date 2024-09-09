Arunachal Student Union Urges Govt To Prevent Illegal Immigrant Influx

NET Web Desk

Itanagar, Sept 9: The All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU) has expressed grave concern over the potential influx of illegal immigrants into the state amid the deepening political crisis in Bangladesh.

In a statement, the AAPSU appealed to the state government to conduct rigorous checking drives at various entry points and check gates to prevent illegal immigrants from entering Arunachal. The student union warned that the influx could disrupt the tribal ecology and demographic balance of the state.

The AAPSU also expressed concern over the sudden influx of refugees from violence-hit Manipur and feared that the number may increase if the situation in the neighboring state continues to deteriorate.

The student union urged the state government to take immediate measures to prevent illegal immigration, including strict enforcement of Inner Line Permit (ILP) guidelines and accurate data collection on illegal immigrants.