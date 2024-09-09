Assam CM Accuses Rahul Gandhi Of Promoting China Over India

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, Sept 9: In a scathing attack, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of promoting China’s interests while undermining India’s global standing.

Speaking to reporters at the Birsa Munda Airport, Sarma alleged that Gandhi projects China as the best nation, ignoring its lack of democracy and religious freedom.

However, Gandhi’s remarks, made during a discussion with students at the University of Texas in Dallas, emphasized the need for India to improve its manufacturing sector to compete with China.

Senior Congress leaders, including Rajesh Thakur, rejected Sarma’s accusations, terming them as an attempt to mislead the public.

The verbal spat comes amid ongoing political shifts in the region, with former Jharkhand politicians joining the BJP, and critical recruitment issues affecting the state remaining unresolved.