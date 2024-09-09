Assam CM Announces Noonmati-Chandmari Flyover Completion By March 2025

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, Sept 9: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma conducted a late-night inspection of the Dighalipukhuri-Noonmati flyover construction in Guwahati on Sunday. He confirmed that the Noonmati-Chandmari segment of the project will be completed by March 2025, with the entire flyover expected to be finished by early 2026.

The flyover, which will cost approximately Rs 854 crores, aims to enhance connectivity in the region. The 4-lane structure will link key locations including the Noonmati FCI godown and the RBI office, reducing traffic congestion and streamlining transit across Guwahati.

Once completed, the Dighalipukhuri-Noonmati flyover will serve as a crucial connector to major areas such as Rajgarh and Ulubari. In a recent update on X, Sarma stated, “It’s past midnight now. I just inspected the ongoing work of the Dighalipukhuri-Noonmati flyover. We’ll open the Noonmati-Chandmari stretch by March 2025 and the rest by early 2026. We will also interconnect this flyover with key areas like Rajgarh & Ulubari in the coming days.”