Assamese Movie Industry Under Scanner In Online Trading Scam

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, Sept 9: The Assam Police’s investigation into the multi-crore online trading fraud has led to a wider probe, with more individuals from the Assamese movie industry expected to come under scrutiny. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed by the Assam government, along with the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Income Tax (IT) Department, will investigate the case.

Actress and choreographer Sumi Borah, who is evading arrest, is accused of using her connections in the industry to lure investors into Bishal Phukan’s company, promising higher returns through online trading. Phukan allegedly threw lavish parties for industry professionals, gifting them expensive items to secure investments.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has warned that anyone found guilty, including actors and actresses, will face action. Sumi Borah’s involvement has already been established, and police are searching for her and her husband, Tarkik Borah.

The investigation has revealed that Phukan spent extensively on Borah, including funding her extravagant wedding, estimated at Rs 5 crore. The police are now searching for others who may have been involved in the scam, with a focus on the Assamese movie industry.