Assam’s Online Trading Scam: Police Declare Sumi Borah, Tarkik Borah, And Two Others As ‘Most Wanted’

Guwahati, Sept 9: In a significant development, the police have declared Sumi Borah, Tarkik Borah, and two others – believed to be Sumi’s brother and sister-in-law – as ‘most wanted’ individuals.

This move comes amid an ongoing investigation into their alleged involvement in a Rs 2,200 crore online trading scam. The police have launched a manhunt to apprehend the quartet, who are now officially designated as ‘most wanted’ fugitives.

The controversial Assamese actress and choreographer Sumi Borah has been found to have received Rs 20 crore in her bank account from Bishal Phukan, the mastermind behind the multi-crore online trading scam.

According to police sources, Phukan spent lavishly on Borah, including Rs 1 crore on expensive clothes and Rs 2.5 crore for a foreign tour. Borah, who is currently evading arrest, is accused of luring investors to Phukan’s company with promises of higher returns through online trading.

The investigation has revealed that Borah’s network in the Assamese film industry was utilized by Phukan to secure clients, and she was rewarded with commissions. Phukan even funded Borah’s extravagant wedding, estimated at Rs 5 crore, in Rajasthan’s Udaipur city.

The Assam Police have arrested 39 people, including Phukan and another prime accused, Swapnanil Das, in connection with the scam. The case is being investigated by the Assam Police’s Special Investigation Team (SIT).