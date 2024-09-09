Former Minister Tshering Wangdi Lepcha Resigns From SDF Party

NET Web Desk

Gangtok, September 9: Tshering Wangdi Lepcha, former Minister of the Lachen Mangan Constituency, has announced his resignation from the Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) Party, citing unavoidable reasons.

Lepcha, who has been an active member of the party since 1993, expressed his gratitude for the opportunities and knowledge he gained in Sikkimese politics during his tenure.

The resignation comes amidst a major restructuring of the SDF Party, announced by Party President Pawan Chamling during a Central Executive Committee (CEC) meeting on September 2, 2024.

Chamling dissolved all party committees except for four, aiming to realign the party’s focus and energy. The retained committees are Administrative & Legal Affairs, Social Media Affairs, Publicity Affairs, and the Election Committee.

Chamling promised the formation of new committees and the appointment of fresh leadership across various levels, stating that the move was made in the “larger interest of the party”.