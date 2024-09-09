Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Former Minister Tshering Wangdi Lepcha Resigns From SDF Party

No Comments
Posted in Featured, Northeast, Sikkim
NET Web Desk

Gangtok, September 9: Tshering Wangdi Lepcha, former Minister of the Lachen Mangan Constituency, has announced his resignation from the Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) Party, citing unavoidable reasons.

Lepcha, who has been an active member of the party since 1993, expressed his gratitude for the opportunities and knowledge he gained in Sikkimese politics during his tenure.

The resignation comes amidst a major restructuring of the SDF Party, announced by Party President Pawan Chamling during a Central Executive Committee (CEC) meeting on September 2, 2024.

Chamling dissolved all party committees except for four, aiming to realign the party’s focus and energy. The retained committees are Administrative & Legal Affairs, Social Media Affairs, Publicity Affairs, and the Election Committee.

Chamling promised the formation of new committees and the appointment of fresh leadership across various levels, stating that the move was made in the “larger interest of the party”.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Fill out this field
Fill out this field
Please enter a valid email address.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles
Related News