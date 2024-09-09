Horrific Incident at Tripura’s East Pilak: Three Bodies of Family Found in Decomposed State

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, September 9, 2024 – In a shocking and tragic incident, the bodies of three family members were found in a house in the Tripura’s TRPC Colony of East Pilak Nabaram Para under south district. The gruesome finding was made after a report of a foul smell was received at the Debdaru police outpost on Monday.

Upon receiving the report, police officers rushed to the scene and found the mutilated bodies of two individuals and the hanging body of a third person in a state of advanced decomposition. The deceased have been identified as Virant Tripura (30), his wife Shyama Tripura (24), and their 3-year-old child Alisa Tripura.

“The initial investigation suggests that Virant Tripura may have taken his own life after killing his wife and child,” said a police spokesperson. “However, we are conducting a thorough investigation, and the exact cause of death will be determined through the post-mortem report.”

The police, accompanied by a forensic team and a magistrate, have taken the bodies for post-mortem examination. The incident has sent shockwaves through the local community, with many residents expressing their disbelief and sorrow.

Ajay Reang, the Mandal president of the BJP, also visited the scene and called for a comprehensive investigation. “This is a deeply disturbing incident, and we demand a proper investigation to uncover the truth behind these deaths,” Reang stated.

The unusual and tragic nature of the deaths has created a sensational atmosphere in the area, with residents anxiously awaiting the results of the investigation. The police have assured the public that they are committed to uncovering the truth and bringing justice to the victims.

As the investigation continues, the community remains in mourning, grappling with the loss of an entire family under such tragic circumstances.