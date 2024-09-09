IIT Guwahati Rocked By Second Student Suicide In A Month

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, Sept 9: In a tragic incident, a 21-year-old student of the Indian Institute of Technology-Guwahati (IIT-G) was found dead in his hostel room on Monday morning. Bimlesh Kumar, a third-year B.Tech Computer Science student from Uttar Pradesh, allegedly died by suicide.

His body was discovered in the Brahmaputra Hostel within the IIT-G campus. Police officials have sent the body for post-mortem to determine the exact cause of death.

This incident marks the second student suicide at the premier institute within a month. On August 9, an M.Tech student was found dead in a hostel room, sparking concerns over student mental health and well-being.

The IIT-G administration and authorities are yet to comment on the incident. The incident has sent shockwaves among the student community, with many demanding improved mental health support and counseling services on campus.