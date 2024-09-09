Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

IIT Guwahati Rocked By Second Student Suicide In A Month

No Comments
Posted in Assam, Featured, Northeast
NET Web Desk

Guwahati, Sept 9: In a tragic incident, a 21-year-old student of the Indian Institute of Technology-Guwahati (IIT-G) was found dead in his hostel room on Monday morning. Bimlesh Kumar, a third-year B.Tech Computer Science student from Uttar Pradesh, allegedly died by suicide.

His body was discovered in the Brahmaputra Hostel within the IIT-G campus. Police officials have sent the body for post-mortem to determine the exact cause of death.

This incident marks the second student suicide at the premier institute within a month. On August 9, an M.Tech student was found dead in a hostel room, sparking concerns over student mental health and well-being.

The IIT-G administration and authorities are yet to comment on the incident. The incident has sent shockwaves among the student community, with many demanding improved mental health support and counseling services on campus.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Fill out this field
Fill out this field
Please enter a valid email address.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles
Related News