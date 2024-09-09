Manipur Government Declares Two-Day School And College Holiday Amid Rising Tensions

NET Web Desk

The Manipur government has announced a two-day holiday on Monday and Tuesday for all schools and colleges across the state, citing the deteriorating law and order situation. This decision follows escalating unrest and heightened tensions in the region.

On Saturday last week, educational institutions were already shut down in response to an alarming incident in Moirang, where a civilian tragically lost their life in a bomb explosion. The incident has sparked widespread concern and raised security fears, prompting the state government to take preventive measures to ensure the safety of students and staff.

Authorities are closely monitoring the situation, urging citizens to stay vigilant and prioritize their safety during this challenging time.