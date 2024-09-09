Sikkim: GLOF Expedition Team Conducts Study Of High-Altitude Glacial Lakes

NET Web Desk

Gangtok, Sept 9: A team of researchers from the GLOF Expedition Team recently visited four high-altitude glacial lakes in the Himalayas, including Khangchung Tsho, Lachung Khangtsa, La Tsho, and Shako Chho Lakes, located at an elevation of 18,000 feet.

Due to heavy snowfall, one group was unable to conduct a study on the discharge of Khangchung Tsho lake. However, another group successfully completed a volume assessment for a hazard mitigation survey of Lachung Khangtsa lake and La Tsho lake.

A third group trekked to Shako Chho lake to conduct a detailed subsurface study.

The expedition aimed to gather crucial data on these high-altitude lakes, which are vulnerable to climate change and pose a risk of Glacial Lake Outburst Floods (GLOFs).