Sikkim Partners With National Institute Of Design To Boost Creative Economy

NET Web Desk

Gangtok, Sept 9: In a significant move to strengthen Sikkim’s creative economy, the Department of Commerce and Industries, Government of Sikkim, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the prestigious National Institute of Design (NID), Ahmedabad.

The collaboration, part of the World Bank-supported Sikkim INSPIRES Programme, aims to enhance connectivity, improve market access, provide essential spaces, and foster skills development and innovation in the region, with a focus on creating opportunities for women and youth.

The partnership will elevate Sikkim’s creative economy through design interventions, fostering innovation, cultural expression, and economic development.

The MoU signing event was attended by Minister Tshering Thendup Bhutia, Secretary Karma R Bonpo, and other officials, as well as NID Director Praveen Nahar and colleagues via virtual mode.

The three-year partnership will focus on design entrepreneurship programs, craft and handloom sector interventions, Sikkim Design Week, and academic collaborations like internships and research projects.