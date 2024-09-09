Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Three New Ginger Species Unveiled In Meghalaya And Mizoram

Shillong-Aizawl, Sept 9: A notable botanical discovery has emerged from Meghalaya and Mizoram, where researchers have identified three new ginger species with a distinctive ballerina-like appearance. These species, part of the Globba genus, were uncovered by Ritu Yadav and Vinita Gowda from the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) Bhopal during their 2022 expedition in Eastern India.

The newly discovered species include Globba tyrnaensis, Globba Janakiae, and Globba Yadaviana. Globba tyrnaensis was found in the Double Decker Living Root Bridge area of Meghalaya, thriving in the forest understory at an elevation of approximately 731 meters. Globba Janakiae, named in tribute to Dr. E.K. Janaki Ammal, a pioneering Indian botanist, was discovered in the same region. Globba Yadaviana was identified along Reiek Tlang Road in Mizoram and is named in honor of Rajesh Yadav, the late father of researcher Ritu Yadav. Each species is known from limited populations, with Globba Yadaviana observed in small groups of around 30 individuals.

