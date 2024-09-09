Tripura Students Block Road, Demand Transfer of Teachers Amid Protests at North Kalamchoura

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, September 09, 2024: Despite the grand vision of establishing an education hub in Bikash Tripura under Sepahijala district, the reality on the ground tells a different story. The district, sub-divisional, and block-level education officers of the so-called “double engine” government have been criticized for their inaction, drawing comparisons to the blind king Dhritarashtra from the Mahabharata. This has led to various student protests across different schools, including road blockades.

On Monday at 11 AM, students of North Kalamchoura Chhatiantila School under Boxanagar block staged a protest to address several issues. They first confined two teachers in the library room and locked them in. Following this, the students blocked the Boxanagar-Sonamura road, causing a three-hour-long siege. Hundreds of bikes and cars were stuck, and pedestrians faced significant inconvenience.

Two teachers, representing the Block Education Officer, along with Kalamchoura security personnel, arrived to pacify the students. The Block Education Officer requested the students to submit a written list of their grievances. Consequently, the students and parents documented their issues and sent them to the Block Education Officer.

According to the students, the school has 165 students but only six teachers, with just two present daily. One teacher is on vacation, and another, Rishika, has not attended school for two months, blatantly disregarding departmental rules. The students demanded immediate action against her.

The head teacher Shanta Moni Debbarma also faced severe accusations. The protesting students demanded her immediate transfer. Additionally, teacher Abdul Monin was accused of inappropriate behavior with female students. The mid-day meal program, managed by the head teacher, was another point of contention. The students pointed out that the condition of the mid-day meal kitchen was hazardous, and the meals were provided at the head teacher’s discretion, ignoring government guidelines.

The students and parents of Kalamchoura demanded the immediate transfer of both Shanta Moni Debbarma and Abdul Monin. The protest lasted a week, with students warning of a larger movement if their issues were not resolved.

One of the protesting students stated, “We will not stop until our demands are met. The authorities must take immediate action to address our grievances.”

The Education department’s response to this student movement remains to be seen. Will they take the necessary steps to resolve these issues, or will the students’ voices continue to be ignored? Only time will tell.