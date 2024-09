NET Web Desk

Itanagar, September 10: The Arunachal Men’s Badminton Team has emerged victorious, winning the gold medal at the Yonex-Sunrise Northeast Zone Inter-State Badminton Team Championship.

The junior boys’ and girls’ teams from Arunachal Pradesh also made their mark, earning bronze medals in their respective categories.

The Yonex-Sunrise Northeast Zone Inter-State Badminton Team Championship saw teams from across the Northeast region competing for top honors.