Arunachal Pradesh: Pham-Kho Sowai Festival Celebrated With Fanfare At Sinchung, West Kameng

Itanagar, Sept 10: The vibrant Pham-Kho Sowai festival (a harvesting festival) of the Bugun community was held today at Sinchung, West Kameng District in Arunachal Pradesh, showcasing the rich cultural heritage of the region.

The event was graced by Arunachal Pradesh Commerce & Industry, Labour & Employment, and IPR and Printing Minister, Nyato Dukam as the Chief Guest, HMLA 5- Kalaktang Assembly Constituency Tseten Chombay as Guest of Honour and Chief Patron of the festival HMLA 6-Thrizino Assembly Constituency Tenzin Nyima Glow.

The festival featured captivating traditional dances, cultural events, and rituals performed by local priests, highlighting the community’s unique traditions and attire.

Minister Dukam emphasized the importance of preserving tribal traditions and cultural identity, while praising the Bugun community’s warmth and hospitality.

The event was attended by esteemed dignitaries, including former ministers, deputy commissioner, superintendent of police, and local leaders, making it a grand success.