Assam CM Hails Forest Department As Mithun Sighting Confirmed In Dima Hasao

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, Sept 10: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the presence of Mithun (Bos frontalis), a rare and majestic bovid species, in Dima Hasao’s hilly areas, praising the Assam forest department for their conservation efforts.

The sighting of Mithun, native to the Himalayan foothills, marks a significant addition to Assam’s animal kingdom diversity.

CM Sarma commended the forest department’s exceptional work in protecting, preserving, and managing the state’s treasured forests, which cover 34.21% of Assam’s geographical area.

The state’s protected area network includes 7 National Parks and 18 wildlife sanctuaries, spanning 4938.53 km, showcasing Assam’s commitment to conservation.