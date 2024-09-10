Assam: Woman Absconds With Rs 100 Crore In Trading Scam

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, September 10: A woman, Mainao Brahma, has gone into hiding after allegedly deceiving over 8,000 villagers in Baksa district’s Mushalpur, accumulating close to Rs 100 crore.

Victims of the fraud filed a complaint against Brahma on Monday, alleging deceitful intentions to rob unsuspecting investors.

Brahma promised to trade with the deposited money and return a modest amount every month, luring many unsuspecting villagers to invest their savings.

The allegations come amidst similar financial scams surfacing across Assam.

Brahma and her husband, Samin Swargiary, accused of being an accomplice, have accumulated assets, including two luxury cars, plots, under-construction houses, and tractors.

Villagers, who had reluctantly accepted their fate, decided to approach authorities after similar cases emerged from around the state.