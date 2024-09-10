Gauhati High Court Gives Mizoram Two Months To Set Up State Human Rights Commission

NET Web Desk

Aizawl, September 10: The Gauhati High Court has directed the Mizoram government to set up a State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) within two months, warning of strict action if the order is not complied with.

The court’s directive comes in response to a public interest litigation (PIL) filed over the absence of a human rights body in the state, which is mandated under the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993.

The bench, comprising Chief Justice Sandeep Mehta and Justice Mitali Thakuria, warned the Mizoram government of “appropriate action” if it fails to comply with the directive within the stipulated time frame.

The court emphasized the importance of having a functional human rights panel to address grievances and protect the rights of citizens.

The ruling has been welcomed by human rights activists and organizations, who argue that the absence of a dedicated human rights body has left many grievances unaddressed.

The Mizoram government has been given two months to establish the SHRC and make it operational.