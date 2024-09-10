Manipur Government Imposes Curfew In Three Districts, 5-day Internet Suspension Amid Renewed Violence

NET Web Desk

Imphal: The Manipur government has imposed a five-day “temporary suspension or curbing of internet and mobile data services” across the state, alongside curfews in Imphal East, Imphal West, Thoubal districts. Prohibitory orders under Section 144 have also been enacted in the Bishnupur, and Kakching districts following a resurgence of violence.

The state has been embroiled in ethnic conflict for over 15 months, with tensions escalating between the Kuki and Meitei communities. Fresh violence since September 6 has claimed at least 10 lives, pushing the total death toll in the conflict to over 200.

The Kuki community has been pushing for a separate administration, accusing the state government, led by Chief Minister N Biren Singh, of bias. The chief minister, in turn, has called on the central government to restore his office’s control over law and order in the state.

The latest internet ban came in response to violent clashes between police and students who were protesting to demand the removal of the state’s police chief. The suspension order, issued by the state home department, is intended to “thwart the designs and activities of anti-national and anti-social elements” and to “prevent the spread of disinformation and false rumours.”

Tuesday saw over 60 students injured in confrontations with security forces as they attempted to march towards the Raj Bhavan in Imphal. The demonstrators, consisting largely of students and women, were stopped by security forces near Congress Bhavan.

The violence and unrest have renewed calls for a political resolution from the BJP-led central government. Several prominent national dailies have questioned Chief Minister Singh’s capability to lead, citing the worsening situation.