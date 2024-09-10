Manipur Police To Hand Over Drone Bombing Case To Central Agencies

NET Web Desk

Imphal, Sept 10: Inspector General of Police for Operations, IK Muviah, announced today that the Manipur police will likely hand over evidence collected in the drone bombing case to central investigating agencies for further investigation.

Speaking at a press conference, Muviah stated that the police have clarified their stance on the incident and stand by their statement. He also refuted claims made by a retired officer that the force is divided along community lines, emphasizing that the Manipur police comprise personnel from diverse backgrounds.

Muviah appealed to students to protest peacefully and warned against spreading false information on social media, stating that the police will take action against those instigating violence.

The press conference was also attended by IGP for Intelligence K Kabib and IGP Jayanta.