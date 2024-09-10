Nagaland CM Reviews Hornbill Festival Preparations

NET Web Desk

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio held a meeting with all line departments and sectoral departments on September 10, 2024, at the Secretariat Conference Hall to review preparations and the road map for the 25th Edition of the Hornbill Festival 2024.

Senior officials from various departments briefed the Chief Minister on the progress of preparations, including infrastructure development, logistics, and cultural events.

Neiphiu Rio emphasized the importance of inter-departmental collaboration and coordination to ensure a seamless and successful execution of the festival.