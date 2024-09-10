National Law University, Tripura Partners with UNICEF to Build a Robust Child Protection Ecosystem

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, September 10, 2024: The National Law University, Tripura (NLU Tripura) has embarked on a landmark partnership with UNICEF to strengthen child protection in the state of Tripura. The collaboration, which involves the Directorate of Social Welfare, marks a major stride in addressing critical challenges related to child rights and welfare in the region.

This partnership aims to address complex issues such as child marriage, child rights awareness, policy advocacy, legal reforms, and capacity building to create a safe and nurturing environment for children. The initiative was formally launched during a round-table meeting held at NLU Tripura on September 10, 2024, where representatives from UNICEF and the Directorate of Social Welfare joined NLU officials to outline the roadmap for this significant endeavor.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. (Dr.) Yogesh Pratap Singh, Vice-Chancellor of NLU Tripura, expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration: “We are thrilled to collaborate with UNICEF to strengthen the child protection framework in Tripura. At NLU Tripura, we are committed to leveraging our academic resources, legal expertise, and research capabilities to create a safe and nurturing environment for children. Together with UNICEF, we aim to address the challenges and build a resilient ecosystem that supports the holistic growth of every child.”

UNICEF representatives, Laxminarayan Nanda and Purvi Malhotra, emphasized the critical role that multi-stakeholder collaboration will play in the success of the project. “This partnership with NLU Tripura will bring transformative changes to the child protection landscape in Tripura. By combining legal, social, and policy frameworks, we aim to create a strong foundation that ensures the safety, security, and overall well-being of children in the state,” said Nanda.

As part of this collaboration, NLU Tripura’s Centre for Women and Child Rights (CWCR) will lead a comprehensive study on the causes and solutions surrounding the high prevalence of child marriages in Tripura. This study, conducted in coordination with the Directorate of Social Welfare and Social Education, will form the basis for actionable strategies aimed at mitigating the issue.

Dr. Debashree Debnath, Director of the CWCR, and Suchitra Tripura, a full-time Ph.D. candidate at NLU Tripura, presented key findings and research objectives during the round-table meeting. Their presentation highlighted the urgency of addressing child marriage and the need for sustainable interventions.

The partnership will also focus on building capacity among stakeholders, raising awareness on child rights, and advocating for legal reforms that can protect vulnerable children. In this regard, NLU Tripura will utilize its expertise in legal education and policy research to provide comprehensive solutions.

Representatives from the Directorate of Social Welfare and Social Education expressed their commitment to the project, recognizing the need for innovative approaches to child protection. The project aims to bring systemic changes that will ensure the rights of children are upheld and protected at all levels.

Prof. (Dr.) Nachiketa Mittal, Registrar of NLU Tripura, concluded the meeting by expressing gratitude to all the stakeholders involved. “We are optimistic that this partnership will lay the foundation for a future where every child in Tripura can grow in a safe, secure, and supportive environment. By working together, we can address the root causes of issues affecting children and foster their holistic development.”

The partnership between NLU Tripura and UNICEF marks a pivotal step in advancing child protection in the region and serves as a model for collaborative efforts in child welfare across India.