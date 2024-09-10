Tripura CPIM Gives Mass Deputation to West District Magistrate Over Flood Victims and Farmers’ Woes

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, September 10, 2024: The West Tripura District Committee of the CPIM on Tuesday organized a mass deputation to the District Magistrate, urging immediate action on a range of issues, including compensation for flood victims and farmers, reconstruction of infrastructure, and provision of essential support to those affected by the recent floods. The delegation led by former Chief Minister and Politburo member Manik Sarkar, former Minister Manik Dey, and former MP Shankar Prasad Datta, among others.

The rally began at Orient Choumhani in the capital city of Agartala and culminated at Office Lane where a large protest was held. The participants called for urgent intervention by the government to address the hardships faced by the flood-affected populace.

Addressing the crowd, former minister Manik Dey criticized the state government, accusing it of negligence in responding to the floods that devastated parts of the state between August 19 and 23. “The double-engine government was well aware of the impending disaster, yet they failed to properly inform the public. No warnings were issued, and as a result, 33 lives were tragically lost,” Dey said, condemning the government’s lack of preparedness.

He went on to emphasize that timely evacuation could have saved lives. “Had the government alerted those living near rivers and flood-prone areas, they could have been moved to safer locations. But despite having advanced notice, no efforts were made to evacuate the residents,” Dey added, expressing frustration at the government’s failure to act.

The former minister also highlighted the widespread economic losses suffered by the victims. “The people lost not only their homes but also their livelihoods. Much of this could have been prevented if the administration had been more proactive,” Dey remarked.

Despite these grievances, the CPIM leaders stressed that the party is not politicizing the disaster. “We are not playing politics with people’s lives. But when the government fails to act, we must speak up for the people,” Dey said, adding that people are struggling with a lack of basic necessities. “People have no work, no food. In places like Udaipur, floodwaters are still standing in several areas, yet the government is trying to force people out of relief camps. This is unacceptable,” he stated.

The delegation also made specific demands, including the allocation of work under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) for the next two months and an increase in wages to provide flood victims with work and food security. “Unfortunately, it remains unclear how much of these demands have been implemented,” Dey lamented.

In a more serious allegation, the former minister accused ruling party officials of exploiting the situation. “It’s alarming to hear reports of some officials looting food meant for flood victims. Even more troubling is that those not aligned with the ruling party are being denied their rightful share of aid,” Dey claimed, calling for an immediate investigation into these accusations.

Fifteen days after the floods, financial assistance from the state government is yet to reach the victims, Dey charged. “People are growing increasingly despondent. The government must address these issues urgently,” he concluded.