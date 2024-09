NET Web Desk

Itanagar, September 11: Governor Lt Gen KT Parnaik (Retd) met with Lt Gen Gambhir Singh, GOC of the Gajraj Corps, at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar, to discuss strategies for boosting civil-military coordination.

The meeting emphasized the need to accelerate developmental initiatives in Arunachal Pradesh’s border areas, ensuring enhanced synergy and progress.