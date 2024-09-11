Arunachal Pradesh To Boost Economy With 12,500 MW Hydropower Projects

NET Web Desk

Itanagar, Sept 11: Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein announced that hydropower projects with a total installed capacity of 12,500 MW will become operational in the next two years. These projects, undertaken by central public sector units, will significantly boost the state’s economy and meet the state’s power requirements.

Mein stated that five projects will start next year, with three each slated for 2026 and 2027. The projects will also contribute to the nation’s energy needs, foster rapid economic development, and offer multiple benefits, including regulating water flow, supporting irrigation and fisheries, boosting tourism, and creating employment opportunities.

Arunachal Pradesh will earn Rs 1,836 crore annually from equity shares in these projects, benefiting future generations. The government is also focused on developing small hydro projects in remote border villages to provide power to isolated communities and benefit defense personnel.

Additionally, the government is constructing a 218-kilometre railway line connecting Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, which will stimulate economic growth and pass through the sacred pilgrimage site of Parsuram Kund.