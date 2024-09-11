Assam Launches Second Phase Of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Gramin)

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, Sept 11: Assam’s Panchayat and Rural Development Minister, Ranjeet Kumar Dass, announced the launch of the second phase of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Gramin) in Assam, aligning with the nationwide rollout. The initiative, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, aims to provide affordable housing to rural communities under the ‘Housing for All’ mission.

The second phase, starting September 15, includes the sanctioning of 1,71,593 houses in Assam, with a target completion date of 2026. Additionally, a Grah Pravesh ceremony will be held for 1,03,575 completed houses.

Prime Minister Modi will participate in the launch ceremony in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand, and will distribute the first installment to 10 lakh beneficiaries, also initiating a new Awaas Plus survey to update the Permanent Wait List for future phases.