IIT Guwahati Dean Resigns Amid Student Protests Over Suicide

NET Web Desk

The Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IITG) has been rocked by protests following the suicide of a third-year B.Tech student, Bimlesh Kumar, leading to the resignation of KV Krishna, the Dean of Academic Affairs. Kumar, a 21-year-old student from Uttar Pradesh, was found dead in his hostel room on Monday, with a post-mortem examination underway to determine the exact cause of death.

The protests have intensified demands for the resignation of Assistant Professor Rajkumar Thummer, accused of violating the code of conduct, misusing authority, and misconduct towards students. In response to the unrest, IIT Guwahati has announced new measures to improve student welfare, including extended counseling services, QR codes linking to mental health resources on hostel doors, and a strengthened Peer Mentorship Program.

The administration, in cooperation with local police, is investigating the circumstances surrounding Kumar’s death. The incident has sparked concerns about student mental health and the need for support systems in academic institutions. The resignation of Dean Krishna and the introduction of new measures aim to address these concerns and restore calm on campus.