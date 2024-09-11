Manipur Unrest: Centre Deploys 2,000 CRPF Personnel As Violence Escalates

NET Web Desk

Imphal, Sept 11: The Ministry of Home Affairs has deployed two battalions of CRPF (around 2,000 personnel) to Manipur to address the escalating violence and student protests. The CRPF personnel will be deployed in tribal-dominated areas, including Churachandpur and Kangpokpi districts.

Manipur already has over 60,000 personnel from the Army, Assam Rifles, and Central Armed Police Forces. The deployment comes amid protests over the removal of two Assam Rifles battalions from Kangpokpi and Churachandpur.

The Manipur Police has handed over the investigation into drone bombings to central agencies and appealed to students to protest peacefully. Mobile internet services have been suspended in five districts, and educational institutions have been closed until September 12.

Defying curfew, students staged protests in Imphal, leading to clashes with security forces. The Governor met with student representatives and assured them of taking steps to address their demands, including restoring peace and protecting Manipur’s territorial integrity.