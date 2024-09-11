Nagaland Govt To Implement Inner Line Permit In Chumoukedima, Niuland, And Dimapur Districts

NET Web Desk

Kohima, Sept 11: In a major decision, Nagaland Government has approved the implementation of the Inner Line Permit (ILP) in Chumoukedima, Niuland, and Dimapur districts.

Minister for Tourism and Higher Education, Temjen Imna Along, who is also the government spokesperson announced that Dimapur residents will be classified into three categories, with Category I and II residents exempt from ILP requirements.

The Minister also said, certain groups, including students, teachers, technical personnel, and business partners, will be eligible for an ILP valid for two to five years, depending on their purpose of stay in the state.

Along further explained that individuals requiring an ILP for business purposes or to attend specific programs would be issued permits for a suitable duration, based on their needs. The cabinet has also directed the administration and police to take all required steps for the smooth enforcement of the ILP in the districts.