NF Railway to Run 12 Pairs of Examination Special Trains; Services of Two Pairs of Regular Trains Extended

Guwahati: The Northeast Frontier Railway has decided to operate 12pairs of examination special trains for the help of candidates appearing for Gr. III & IV examination scheduled on 15th September, 2024 in Assam. Also, it has been decided to extend the services of two pairs of regular trains to clear extra rush of candidates appearing for Gr. III & IV examination. The CPRO of NF Railway Kapinjal Kishore Sharma informed in a press communique on Wednesday.

These trains will be operated as per the following details:

Train No. 05157 (Alipurduar – Guwahati) will depart from Alipurduar at 17:00 hours on 14th September, 2024 to reach Guwahati at 04:55 hours on next day.In return direction, train no. 05158 (Guwahati – Alipurduar) will depart from Guwahati at 20:00 hours on 15th September, 2024 to reach Alipurduar at 07:30 hours on next day.

Train No. 05159 (Alipurduar – Bongaigaon) will depart from Alipurduar at 18:00 hours on 14th September, 2024 to reach Bongaigaon at 01:00 hours on next day. In return direction, train no. 05160 (Bongaigaon – Alipurduar) will depart from Bongaigaon at 18:00 hours on 15th September, 2024 to reach Alipurduar at 01:45 hours on next day.

Train No. 05161 (Mariani – Narangi) will depart from Mariani at 16:00 hours on 14th September, 2024 to reach Narangi at 04:55 hours on next day. In return direction, train no. 05162 (Narangi – Mariani) will depart from Narangi at 20:25 hours on 15th September, 2024 to reach Mariani at 09:00 hours on next day.

Train No. 05175 (Haibargaon – Guwahati) will depart from Haibargaon at 23:30 hours on 14th September, 2024 to reach Guwahati at 04:00 hours on next day. In return direction, train no. 05176 (Guwahati – Haibargaon) will depart from Guwahati at 19:05 hours on 15th September, 2024 to reach Haibargaonat 23:15 hours on same day.

Train No. 05179 (Karimganj – Silchar) will depart from Karimganj at 20:00 hours on 14th September, 2024 to reach Silchar at 22:30 hours on same day. In return direction, train No. 05180 (Silchar – Karimganj) will depart from Silchar at 00:05 hours on 15th September, 2024 to reach Karimganj at 02:40 hours on same day.

Train No. 05181 (Karimganj – Silchar) will depart from Karimganj at 04:00 hours on 15th September, 2024 to reach Silchar at 06:40 hours on same day. In return direction, train No. 05182 (Silchar – Karimganj) will depart from Silchar at 21:00 hours on 15th September, 2024 to reach Karimganj at 23:40 hours on same day.

Train No. 05183 (Dibrugarh – Ledo) will depart from Dibrugarh at 18:00 hours on 14th& 15thSeptember, 2024 to reach Ledo at 22:00 hours respectively on same day. In return direction, train No. 05184 (Ledo – Dibrugarh) will depart from Ledo at 04:00 hours on 15th& 16thSeptember, 2024 to reach Dibrugarh at 08:00 hours respectively on same day.

Train No. 05185 (Jamira – Silchar) will depart fromJamira at 21:00 hours on 14th& 15thSeptember, 2024 to reach Silchar at 00:10 hours respectively on next day. In return direction, train No. 05186 (Silchar – Jamira) will depart from Silchar at 01:00 hours on 15th& 16thSeptember, 2024 to reach Jamira at 04:00 hours respectively on sameday.

Train No. 05177 (Jamira – Silchar) will depart from Jamira at 10:00 hours on 14th September, 2024 to reach Silchar at 13:10 hours on same day. In return direction, train No. 05178 (Silchar – Jamira) will depart from Silchar at 14:00 hours on 14th September, 2024 to reach Jamira at 17:10 hours on same day.

Train No. 05197 (Jamira – Silchar) will depart from Jamira at 18:00 hours on 14th September, 2024 to reach Silchar at 21:15 hours on same day. In return direction, train No. 05198 (Silchar – Jamira) will depart from Silchar at 22:00 hours on 14th September, 2024 to reach Jamira at 01:10 hours on next day.

Train No. 05103 (Jamira – Silchar) will depart from Jamira at 03:00 hours on 15th September, 2024 to reach Silchar at 06:15 hours on same day. In return direction, train No. 05104 (Silchar – Jamira) will depart from Silchar at 18:00 hours on 15th September, 2024 to reach Jamira at 21:10 hours on same day.

Train No. 05187 (Murkongselek – Kamakhya) will depart from Murkongselek at 14:30 hours on 14th September, 2024 to reach Kamakhya at 05:00 hours on next day. In return direction, train no. 05188 (Kamakhya – Murkongselek) will depart from Kamakhya at 19:45 hours on 15th September, 2024 to reach Murkongselek at 10:30 hours on next day.

Extension of trains:

Train No. 15703/15704 (New Jalpaiguri – Bongaigaon– New Jalpaiguri) Express will be extended uptoKamakhyaand train No. 05801/05802 (New Bongaigaon – Guwahati – New Bongaigaon) Passenger will be extended uptoKokrajhar, commencing journey from 14th to 16th September,2024.

Train No. 15703 (New Jalpaiguri – Kamakhya) will depart from Bongaigaon at 17:10 hours on 14th& 15th September, 2024 to reach Kamakhya at 22:00 hours respectively on same day. In return direction, train no. 15704 (Kamakhya – New Jalpaiguri) will depart from Kamakhya at 00:05 hours on 15th & 16thSeptember, 2024 to reach Bongaigaon at 04:30 hours respectively on same day.

Train No. 05802 (Guwahati- Kokrajhar) will depart from New Bongaigaon at 22:30 hours on 14th& 15th September, 2024 to reach Kokrajhar at 23:45 hours respectively on same day. In return direction, train no. 05801(Kokrajhar – Guwahati) will depart from Kokrajhar at 02:00 hours on 15th & 16th September, 2024 to reach New Bongaigaon at 03:00 hours respectively on same day.